File photos for UBC Okanagan Heat athletics File photos for UBC Okanagan Heat athletics

Reitsma, Warkentin lead Heat to first win of the season

The UBC Okanagan men’s soccer team took down University of the Fraser Valley Cascades Tuesday

— Oliver Rizun, Heat Sports Information

It was an impressive opening week performance by the UBC Okanagan men’s soccer team as they took down the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades 1-0 Tuesday on the Nonis Sports Field.

In only his second career U SPORTS start, Nicholas Reitsma would save all five shots he faced for his first career Canada West clean sheet. Striker Luke Warkentin would net the only goal in the game in the 20th minute and that would be enough to capture all three points.

In the first half, the Heat would build momentum from the opening kickoff as they would have the possession advantage throughout the opening 45 minutes. The first real chance didn’t come until the 20th minute when Luke Warkentin found himself wide open just outside the six-yard box off after a rebound from UFV keeper Alex Skrzeta and Warkentin made no mistake slotting it into the bottom corner.

Second-year Taylor Piche beat his man and carried the ball to the top of the box, a strong right foot shot that was originally saved bounced back to Piche who passed it on to Warkentin for the assist.

RELATED: Heat make final tune up for Canada West season

The Cascades stepped up their game in the second half, putting up eight shots to the Heat’s six for the match, forcing Reitsma to make three saves. The visitors best chance came in injury time when Brady Weir’s free kick from just outside the box rattled around in the penalty area but the Heat was able to clear and capture its first win of the Canada West season.

The four points the Heat have picked up during the first weekend of play ties the best start in the programs Canada West history, matching the feat in 2016-17. The strong opening weekend will look to help the team return to the postseason following last year’s absence.

After missing out on Monday afternoon’s match, all-star defender Hamish Walde was back in the lineup against the Cascades and his centre-back partnership with Shaun Pilcher helped the Heat get the clean sheet.

Also making his first appearance of the season was second year midfielder Jimmy Steel, who would get the start in the center of the park with Nikhil Reddy. Pilcher was selected as the MVP for UBCO.

The Heat will turn its attention to a home-and-home series with the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack. Friday’s night match will be in Kamloops at 7 p.m., while the return match goes Sunday afternoon in Kelowna, on the Nonis Turf Field, at 3 p.m. These matches will also be the first to count towards the Presidents’ cup trophy.

The Cascades will host preseason No. 1 UBC Thunderbirds this Friday night before hosting the Victoria Vikes Sunday. Friday night’s match will get underway at 6:30 p.m. in Abbotsford.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. lacrosse legends celebrate Canadian titles, life after crash
Next story
Kelowna kids flag football team wins a trip of a lifetime

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Board of Education chairwoman Moyra Baxter to seek re-election

Long-time trustee from Peachland says there’s a great deal of work that still needs to be done

Thunderstorms forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for showers to start around noon on Wednesday

VIDEO: B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Early morning fire destroys hedge

Flames could be seen shooting into the sky from Birch Avenue in Kelowna

Kelowna’s downtown residential tower getting taller

Council approves a variance to allow the planned Brooklyn tower to rise to a height of 26 storeys

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

No jail time for B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers sex sting

Kuljinder Singh Bhatti sentenced to one-year conditional sentence after pleading guilty to lesser charge

As 534 wildfires burn, province extends state of emergency

The province has officially extended the state of emergency until Sept. 12, 2018.

Midwives celebrate 20 years in B.C.

Almost triple the number since 1998.

Chase RCMP seek vehicle connected to fire at bank

Security cameras captured a grey or silver hatchback leaving the area

Inmates help fight B.C. wildfires with hose repair program

Over 40,000 hoses are cleaned and repaired at a Vancouver Island correctional centre each year

Emergency response firm owner shares his side of B.C. wildfire decision

Jeff Kelly says he did not agree with BC Wildfire Service’s move not to use his crew in Burns Lake

18 motorcycle deaths in B.C. last month prompt safety reminder

The BC Coroners Service says everyone on the road should use caution this long weekend

Shuswap man sentenced to nine months in prison for marijuana grow op

Tim Petruk – Kamloops This Week Marijuana will be legal in Canada… Continue reading

Most Read