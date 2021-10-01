Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes reaches for the puck as it bounces off the glass after being shot around the boards during first period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes reaches for the puck as it bounces off the glass after being shot around the boards during first period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Reports: Canucks sign stars Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes to new deals

Pettersson reportedly gets a 3-year deal, Hughes signs for six

The Vancouver Canucks have signed restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes to new contracts, according to multiple media reports.

Pettersson reportedly signed a three-year deal worth US$7.35 million a year, while reports say Hughes signed for six years at $7.85 million a year.

The deals have yet to be confirmed by the Canucks.

Pettersson quickly earned a reputation as a dynamic, high-scoring forward after entering the league in 2018 but a hyperextended wrist limited the 22-year-old to just 26 appearances and 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) last season.

Hughes, 21, is known as a speedy play maker but struggled at times last year, tallying 41 points (three goals, 38 assists) in 56 games.

News of the deals comes more than a week after the Canucks opened training camp in Abbotsford, B.C.

—The Canadian Press

NHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
Vernon’s Kyla Inaba fourth at PGA of BC Women’s Golf Championship

Just Posted

In the daylight, they’re not so scary but wait until the sun goes down at the Kelowna Corn Maze. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Kelowna Corn Maze ready to spook families

B.C. students between kindergarten and Grade 3 will be required to wear a mask in class as of Oct. 4, joining their older peers. (Shutterstock)
Central Okanagan school officials on board with K-3 mask mandate

(Sapphire/Facebook)
Kelowna nightclub Sapphire reopens after 18-month absence

Cougar spotted in Kelowna. (Nicole Noel/Facebook)
Cougar spotted off KLO Road in Kelowna