Rested up: Rockets host rivals Vancouver Giants Wednesday night

With three days of much needed rest, the Kelowna Rockets host the Vancouver Giants tonight for a big division game against a Giants team that sits in second in the conference. The Rockets are coming off a 2-1 loss to the team that sits first in the conference, the Everett Silvertips, on Saturday, Nov.24.

After their third win in a row on Friday night against the Victoria Royals, the Rockets didn’t get much rest for their Saturday night match-up against the Silvertips. The loss came with only 53 seconds left in the third period when the Silvertips were able to beat Rockets’ goalie James Porter.

RELATED: Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Rockets forward Liam Kindree provided the assist on Saturday night’s goal, he’s currently riding a four game point streak with two goals and four assists. Kindree says he’s embraced the changes in his game.

“From last year to this year, there has been a lot of confidence added to my game. With being one year older, it makes that much more of a difference in the league,” said Kindree on the Rockets’ website.

“But the biggest thing that has changed from last year to this year is confidence in myself. It’s nice to know that the coaches think of me that way (as a scorer) and can rely on me. Whatever role they need me to play, I’m willing to step up and do that.”

RELATED: Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs lose starting goalie to injury

The Rockets continue to spend a lot of time on the ice. With five games over the next nine days and a 11-14-1-0 record, Kindree and the Rockets will continue to battle to move up the ranks of the western conference where they currently sit eighth.

Rockets’ players used their time off to visit some local schools. Students at George Pringle Elementary were visited by Rockets’ Jack Cowell and Conner Bruggen-Cate, while Braydyn Chizen visited the youngsters at Belgo Elementary School. Some pictures can be found below.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Braydyn Chizen with students at Belgo Elementary School. Photo: Twitter
Previous story
The Rockets celebrate The Grey Cup with a cause
Next story
Kelowna Seconday School makes history, heads to football championships for first time

Just Posted

Okanagan College dean of business creates award for global education

The scholarship will provide two annual awards of $2,500

Rested up: Rockets host rivals Vancouver Giants Wednesday night

After three days off, the Rockets battle the Giants in big division match-up

Central Okanagan Regional District fixing damage to Kalamoir Regional Park

Park on west side of Okanagan Lake damaged by nearby watermain break

Kelowna shelter still searching for place to house homeless

Inn from the Cold will close for the season Dec. 31, displacing residents

Kelowna’s popular outdoor public skating rink to open Nov. 30

Stuart Park rink to open a day early to host Canada Winter Games torch relay stop in city

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

B.C. ride hailing regulation battle to carry on into 2019

Green MLAs vote against allowing ordinary driver’s licence

Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

Fleet will be replaced with CH-148 Cyclone aircraft at 443 Squadron near Victoria

Murder trial begins for man killed in Kamloops RV park

Stephen George Fraser is charged with second-degree murder in connection the death of Cody Foster

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs lose starting goalie to injury

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read