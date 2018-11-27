Rested up: Rockets host rivals Vancouver Giants Wednesday night

With three days of much needed rest, the Kelowna Rockets host the Vancouver Giants tonight for a big division game against a Giants team that sits in second in the conference. The Rockets are coming off a 2-1 loss to the team that sits first in the conference, the Everett Silvertips, on Saturday, Nov.24.

After their third win in a row on Friday night against the Victoria Royals, the Rockets didn’t get much rest for their Saturday night match-up against the Silvertips. The loss came with only 53 seconds left in the third period when the Silvertips were able to beat Rockets’ goalie James Porter.

Rockets forward Liam Kindree provided the assist on Saturday night’s goal, he’s currently riding a four game point streak with two goals and four assists. Kindree says he’s embraced the changes in his game.

“From last year to this year, there has been a lot of confidence added to my game. With being one year older, it makes that much more of a difference in the league,” said Kindree on the Rockets’ website.

“But the biggest thing that has changed from last year to this year is confidence in myself. It’s nice to know that the coaches think of me that way (as a scorer) and can rely on me. Whatever role they need me to play, I’m willing to step up and do that.”

The Rockets continue to spend a lot of time on the ice. With five games over the next nine days and a 11-14-1-0 record, Kindree and the Rockets will continue to battle to move up the ranks of the western conference where they currently sit eighth.

Rockets’ players used their time off to visit some local schools. Students at George Pringle Elementary were visited by Rockets’ Jack Cowell and Conner Bruggen-Cate, while Braydyn Chizen visited the youngsters at Belgo Elementary School. Some pictures can be found below.

