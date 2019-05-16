Tears run down B.C. Lions’ quarterback Travis Lulay’s face as he sits on the sideline after leaving the game with an injury during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver on Friday September 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Retired quarterback Travis Lulay joins B.C. Lions front office

He has been hired as part of its corporate partnerships team

Travis Lulay may have hung up his cleats, but he’s sticking with the B.C. Lions.

The club announced Thursday that the retired quarterback has been hired as part of its corporate partnerships team.

Lulay retired from playing in February after spending his entire 10-year CFL career with the Lions.

The 35-year-old lead the Lions to a Grey Cup in 2011, the same season he was named the league’s most outstanding player, and stands third in club history in passing yards (21,252).

READ MORE: Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay announces his CFL retirement

Team president Rick LeLacheur said in a statement that Lulay brought passion and dedication to the organization as a player and the team is very pleased to have him continue in a new capacity.

Lulay said he’s thankful for the opportunity to stay in orange and black, and looks forward to maintaining and developing relationships with partners.

“I’m fired–up about the opportunity to continue to represent the B.C. Lions, this time on the other side of football,” he said in a statement.

The Lions will begin training camp in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Lions sign all seven players they selected in 2019 CFL draft

Just Posted

Hell’s Angel’s ‘prospect’ charged with aggravated assault

30-year-old Kelowna man was taken into custody for connection to a May 6 incident

New condo development announced for Kelowna’s Pandosy Village

The Southgate development at 2627 Gore St. will include 19 units

Injured hiker rescued from Knox Mountain Park had lost consciousness: RCMP

Young woman loses consciousness at shoreline of Okanagan Lake, carried out by emergency responders

Update: Mission’s Playa Del Sol Resort under evacuation

Residents asked to leave the area after hazardous materials found in a neighbouring unit

Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

A Lake Country mother pushes for Melanoma awareness, after the death of her son

Morgan Forshner dies at 33, after a doctor said his mole was benign

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’

Video shows a male officer asking pointed questions of a young woman describing a sexual assault

Summerland mayor says lifeguard’s arrest ‘deeply upsetting to our community’

Former lifeguard Ed Casavant facing 10 counts of child sexual assault and pornography charges

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

Reasons why Salmon Arm officers cleared in shooting explained

Prosecution BC issues news release on 2015 shooting in Canoe of armed robbery suspect

Family tradition saddled for Falkland Stampede

Rodeo and events get underway May long weekend

Okanagan tattoo shop inks support for Children’s Hospital

Western Canada’s finest artists in town Sunday for Five Fathoms event

Most Read