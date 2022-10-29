Revelstoke Grizzlies take the win against Kelowna Chiefs in a scrappy Friday night game

The two teams combined for over 40 minutes in the penalty box

The Revelstoke Grizzlies made out with the win on Friday with a 3–1 win against the Kelowna Chiefs.

The Grizzlies victory brings them to a 9-1-1-1 record with 20 points. Sitting atop the table in the Kootenay Interior Junior Hockey League, the closest team to the Grizzlies is the Princeton Posse with 17 points, however Princeton has a game in hand having only played 11 games to Revelstoke’s 12. Jake Wallace was the hero of the night with a hattrick all in one period. While the Grizzlies got the win, it wasn’t without excitement and a lot of time in the penalty box.

Despite all the goals coming in the second period, the Grizzlies still entertained with a back-and-forth game, that threatened to unleash at any moment.

The first period had no goals, but a combined nine penalties for both teams meant both teams were a man down as often as they had full strength.

The goals came fast and furious in the second period, with a goal from Jake Wallace at 3:19, assisted by Daniel Wittenberg and Carson Reinson on a powerplay. The Kelowna Chiefs responded quickly with a goal from Jesse Lee, assisted by Zach McCormick at 5:11.

Wallace scored again at 11:46 on a powerplay, assisted by Carter Bettenson and Brandon Gallo. Wallace’s last goal – and the final goal of the game – came at 16:47. Wallace was assisted by Porter Trevelyan and Spencer MacDonald.

Along with four goals, the second period still had eight penalties.

The scrappy game didn’t relent in the third period with an additional six penalties. All in, there were over 40 minutes of combined penalty time served in the penalty box for the two teams.

Though the shot counter wasn’t working in the arena, Jozef Kuchaslo, Revelstoke Grizzlies goaltender, stopped 26 shots throughout the game.

The Grizzlies will be back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The team hits the road to take on the Chase Heat in Chase, seeking to correct last week’s loss to the Heat. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

