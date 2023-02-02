Alexandra Luxmoore and Maeve Macleod of the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club taking home gold in the U16-18 Girls Team Sprint event at the Cross-Country Ski Nationals in Whistler last year. (Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club)

Revelstoke Nordic skiers impress on Day 5 of Junior World Ski Championships

Alexandra Luxmoore, Maeve MacLeod and Marlie Molinaro are representing Canada at the event

A trio of Revelstoke athletes impressed at the Junior World Ski Championships in Whistler today (Feb. 2).

Alexandra Luxmoore, Maeve MacLeod and Marlie Molinaro of Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club competed in the Junior Cross-Country Women’s Individual 10 km race at the Olympic Park in Whistler this morning, representing Canada against skiers from more than 40 countries around the world.

READ MORE: Three Revelstoke Nordic skiers heading to Junior World Ski Championships to represent Canada

Luxmoore finished the race in 29th place, with a time of 29:25.7, roughly two-and-a-half behind the winner of the race, Milla Andreassen of Norway.

Marlie Molinaro finished the race with a time of 30:15.4, good for 39th place. Maeve MacLeod finished in 44th place with a time of 30:44.4.

The FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships are organized for the top 16 to 20-year-old Cross-Country Skiing, Ski Jumping, and Nordic Combined athletes in the world.

Watch the full race here:

READ MORE: Dose Roastery to host premier of Revelstoke snowboarding video

Revelstoke

