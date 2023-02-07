Revelstoke Special Olympics alpine skier Yorke Parkin holding his three gold medals from the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games. (Contributed by Courtney Kaler)

Revelstoke skier takes home trio of gold medals at Special Olympics BC Winter Games

Yorke Parkin competed at the event in Kamloops from Feb. 2 to 4

A 14-year-old Revelstoke skier is bringing home a bucket of gold medals from the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games, held in Kamloops from Feb. 2 to 4.

Alpine skier Yorke Parkin represented himself and his community proudly on the provincial stage, putting in an incredible performance which earned him three gold medals, coming in first in every race he competed in.

Parkin finished in first place in the Alpine Advanced Giant Slalom event with a time of 1:20.60, beating out a pack of skiers two and three times his age.

In the Alpine Advanced Super G event, Parkin finished with a time of 0:36.30, a tight 0:00.30 seconds better than second place, earning him yet another gold medal.

Parkin then flexed his skills in the Alpine Advanced Slalom event. With a time of 1:17.00, he beat out second place by more than 15 seconds, earning him his third gold medal of the games.

Parkin was coached by Saige Beaumont. “Special shout out to Coach Saige for supporting Yorke on this journey and accompanying him to these competitions,” said Revelstoke Special Olympics.

Athletes from 40 communities around the province came together in Kamloops over the three-day event, with more than 500 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing in eight events.

“The event was absolutely amazing,” said Jan Antons, 2023 SOBC Games Organizing Committee Chair, in a press release. “Kamloops volunteers jumped in and pulled it off – and not only pulled it off but got amazing feedback that this was one of the best Games ever.”

