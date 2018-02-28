Ringette players win bronze at B.C. Games

The results continue to roll in from the Kamloops B.C Games, including a bronze in ringette

Ringette players from Kelowna and around the Thompson Okanagan were bronzed on the weekend, bringing home the bronze medal from Kamloops and the B.C. Games.

Thompson Okanagan defeated Fraser Valley to claim the bronze.

The team is made up from U-14 and U-16 aged players in the Thompson Okanagan Ringette League which includes Kelowna, Vernon and the Shuswap.

Kelowna players on the club were Allison Koebel, Nigella Russell, Brooklyn Piche, Skylar Ray, Shae Taylor and Brook Driscoll.

Assistant coach Caitlin Pineau is also from Kelowna while the head coach Darcy Quiring is from Vernon.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Island division previews and West Kelowna’s Harrison commits to Michigan

Just Posted

Kelowna gas prices jump

Kelowna customers paying more at the pump

Winter keeps Kasugai closed

Kasugai Garden Park remains closed due to unseasonably cold temperatures.

West Kelowna council reacts angrily to speculation tax

City says it’s unfair the tax was expanded to only Kelowna and West Kelowna in the Interior

Bargain Shop block plans taking shape

Kelowna’s Mission Group is moving ahead with plans for a new downtown development

Kelowna government workers to protest

“Our members are angry, tired and frustrated…”

Your Feb. 28 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Ringette players win bronze at B.C. Games

The results continue to roll in from the Kamloops B.C Games, including a bronze in ringette

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

Small town cops evoke zero-tolerance for breaching court orders

Princeton RCMP check on offenders up to three times a night

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

UBCO researchers want boomers to meet daily exercise requirements

Most do not meet the bare minimum to remain healthy and independent says UBCO professor

Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Better Business Bureau releases its best-of-the-worst in reported fraud last year

Most Read