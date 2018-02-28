Ringette players win bronze at B.C. Games

The results continue to roll in from the Kamloops B.C Games, including a bronze in ringette

Ringette players from Kelowna and around the Thompson Okanagan were bronzed on the weekend, bringing home the bronze medal from Kamloops and the B.C. Games.

Thompson Okanagan defeated Fraser Valley to claim the bronze.

The team is made up from U-14 and U-16 aged players in the Thompson Okanagan Ringette League which includes Kelowna, Vernon and the Shuswap.

Kelowna players on the club were Allison Koebel, Nigella Russell, Brooklyn Piche, Skylar Ray, Shae Taylor and Brook Driscoll.

Assistant coach Caitlin Pineau is also from Kelowna while the head coach Darcy Quiring is from Vernon.

