Ringness-Law earns invitation to 17U camp

Kelowna Sun Devils’ player will vie for a spot on Team BC for the nationals in New Brunswick

Kelowna’s Nathan Ringness-Law will compete for a spot this summer with B.C.’s provincial 17U baseball squad.

The Kelowna Sun Devils’ veteran is one of 48 players who has been invited to the Team B.C. Selection camp July 16 to 19 in Surrey.

Twenty of those players will compete under B.C.’s banner at the Baseball Canada Cup from Aug. 8 to 12 in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Ringness-Law is the only player from the B.C. 18U AAA league to be invited to the camp.

Ringness-Law, who helped lead the Sun Devils to the B.C. title last season, has been outstanding both on the mound and with the bat this season.

He boasts a 6-0 record with 58 strikeouts and a 0.37 ERA. At the plate, Ringness-Law is batting .341 with 17 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.

The following message was sent by Baseball BC to Ringness-Law regarding his invitation:

“On behalf of the coaching staff, I would like to send you congratulation on being named to the BC Selects Provincial Camp and being one of the top 50 players at the 17U age group…but your work isn’t done quite yet. The competition for the 20 man roster will be tough.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.