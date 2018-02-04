Rivals Cotter, Geall to square off in BC Men’s curling final

Sean Geall, Kelowna Curling Club skip prepares to release a shot during his rink’s 6-5 semifinal win over Victoria’s Jason Montgomery in the 2018 belairdirect BC Men’s Curling Championship at Parksville Curling Club Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. — J.R. Rardon photo

And then there were two.

Sean Geall of Kelowna Curling Club outdueled Victoria’s Jason Montgomery in Sunday’s semifinal to earn a 4 p.m. rematch with defending champion Jim Cotter in the 2018 belairdirect B.C. Men’s Curling Championship at Parksville Curling Club Feb. 4.

Cotter, the four-time defending champion from Vernon Curling Club, swept unbeaten into Sunday afternoon’s final, needing only four games two win the A Event and the Page 1-2 playoff over Geall on Saturday.

“We’ve been playing against each other for 30 years,” Geall said of facing Cotter in the final. “We’ve just have to get off to a better start. The last two games that we’ve played them we had a rough start, and trying to claw back the rest of the game is tough to do.

“So hopefully we have a better start, and we give ‘em a game that way.”

Montgomery had won five straight elimination games, including a 7-4 win over Dean Joanisse of Golden Ears Winter Club in Saturday evening’s Page 3-4 game. But with Sunday’s semifinal tied 4-4 in the eighth end, he opted to bypass a relatively safe, one-point nose tap in favour of a high-risk shot that might have netted two or three points.

But the elaborate, multi-rock takeout attempt was a shade off the mark, and gave Geall a two-point steal that proved the difference.

“I suppose I could have taken the safe shot,” said Montgomery, whose squad discussed the option at some length. “But if I make that shot there it probably wins us the game. Of course, I didn’t make it, and it probably won them the game.”

Ironically, the winning skip had popped out to the arena lobby and did not see the shot that probably decided the game.

“To be honest, I was inside on the final shot (in the eighth), so I don’t even know what he did,” said Geall. “The boys told me we stole two when I got back out there.”

In the ninth, solid shot-making by Geall and his teammates left him counting four and forced Montgomery to draw to the four-foot circle with his final skip’s stone just to salvage a point and close to 6-5.

With the hammer and a one-point lead in the 10th, Geall simply kept the ice free of stones until taking out Montgomery’s final rock to blank the end.

Geall opened the game with a blank in the first end to retain the hammer. It paid off as he picked up two points in the second to grab the early advantage. But Montgomery promptly scored a three-point end in the third to jump in front.

The game then settled into a tight, strategic battle, with the skippers trading one-point ends through the seventh, when the teams sat tied at 4-4 to set up the crucial eighth end.

Montgomery and rinkmates Cameron de Jong, Miles Craig and Will Duggan were awarded plaques for their third-place finish following the game.

The 12-team tournament began Wednesday, Jan. 31. It has run with the help of roughly 200 volunteers, mostly members of Parksville Curling Club.

This is the eighth provincial championship hosted by the club, located in a converted hockey arena in Parksville’s Community Park. Parksville Curling Club hosted back-to-back men’s championships in 2012-13.