Nolan Foote sneaks one past the Prince George Cougars goalie last season. The Rockets’ take on the Cougars in back-to-back road games this weekend. (Photo - Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets accelerating, now head north after 6-1 win Wednesday night

Kelowna beat the Tri-City Americans and take on Prince George in back-to-back games this weekend

The Kelowna Rockets added their third win of the season Wednesday night.

In a 6-1 blasting of the Tri-City Americans, the Rockets added some more confidence into their new roster as they continue to get solid output from their new and young players.

It will be another tough weekend for the Rockets with back-to-back games as Kelowna makes their first trip north to face the Prince George Cougars. Kelowna concluded a three-game stretch last weekend picking up three points.

Defenceman Kaedan Korczak said those tests will prepare them for all the upcoming challenging stretches.

“Three games in threes nights is never easy,” said Korczak.

“To start off our season like that is something we’ll take and learn from. If we just stick to the way we play, we’ll beat anyone in this league.”

READ MORE: Heat women’s squad nets first win in weekend series

On Wednesday night, Korczak and the Rockets played their style, peppering the Americans’ goalie with 42 shots and playing with a high tempo.

Nolan Foote had a goal and three assists, rookie import player Pavel Novak had a goal and two assists and goalie Roman Basran stopped 28 shots. Dillon Hamaliuk and Kyle Topping each picked up their fourth goals of the season.

The Rockets will return to Prospera Place Oct. 12 to host the Kamloops Blazers.

