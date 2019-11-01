The Kelowna Rockets have added Kobe Mohr, a former Kamloops Blazers, to the roster ahead of Friday nights game against Prince George. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets add former Blazer to roster

Kobe Mohr will join the Rockets for Friday nights game against Prince George

The Rockets have added an experienced skater to their line-up.

Kobe Mohr will join Kelowna’s roster Friday night as the Rockets are set for their first home game in 16 days when they host the Prince George Cougars.

A former Kamloops Blazer, Mohr has currently been playing in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the Drumheller Dragons where he has registered 11 points in eight games.

He’s played 248 career WHL games in his career with years spent with the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Blazers. He was on the Blazers’ roster to start this year for the first six games and had one goal and two assists.

Mohr will make his debut Friday night when the Rockets host the Cougars.

READ MORE: Rockets ready for home return after 16-day break

READ MORE: Rockets grab first shut-out win of the season

Mohr’s addition to the Rockets comes in light of Kelowna forward Kyle Topping being sidelined due to a broken ankle in which he will have surgery to repair.

Topping was injured in Wednesday night’s win against the Victoria Royals.

“Kyle’s health is our biggest priority right now,” said Rockets’ general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“We don’t have a timeline for his return yet, our concern is his well being and his health.”

Mohr will look to slide in into the Rockets’ top line as he’s registered 94 points in his WHL career.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets ready for home return after 16-day break
Next story
Okanagan’s Shanda Hill makes Canadian history

Just Posted

B.C. school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vapes

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan

Find out where ceremonies will be on Nov. 11

Rockets add former Blazer to roster

Kobe Mohr will join the Rockets for Friday nights game against Prince George

Government-run pot shop proposed for Rutland

School district is concerned the proposed location is too close to an elementary school

Sixty-thousand more people expected to move to the Central Okanagan by 2036: report

Study says population boom will put big pressures on housing stock, infrastructure

VIDEO: RCMP evict homeless people camping on Leon Avenue

People experiencing homelessness were given ‘10 minutes’ to vacate the camp on Leon Avenue

Penticton firefighters free child’s hand stuck in van door

Fire department called to Penticton hospital to help free child’s fingers from vehicle

B.C.’s Ms. Frizzle turns school bus into submarine

Sonia Cinelli decorates her bus every year. This year, she went under the sea

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Okanagan’s Shanda Hill makes Canadian history

Ultra athlete completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

South Okanagan woman runs group saving dogs from certain death

A woman who founded a cross-border dog rescue society is now operating… Continue reading

Festival of Lights has been popular Summerland tradition

Launch of festive season started more than three decades ago

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Most Read