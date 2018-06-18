Mark Liwiski played 1o games with Everett last season as a WHL rookie. -Image: Chris Mast/Everett Silvertips

Rockets add forward in deal with ‘Tips

Kelowna acquires 16-year-old Mark Liwiski from Everett in exchange for a draft pick

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired 16-year-old forward Mark Liwiski from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a third round pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

Liwiski, a native of Dauphin, Man., was a third round, 58th overall draft choice by the ‘Tips in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

During the 2017-2018 season the 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward played in 10 games for Everett, registering nine penalty minutes.

He finished the season with the OCN Blizzard of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, scoring 14 goals and 25 points, while compiling 96 penalty minutes.

“He didn’t play the full season in Everett last year, he was sent back to play junior A, but he was a guy that we liked in his draft year,” said Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton. “An opportunity came to get him so we took that.”

“He adds to the stable of guys we want in that age bracket to develop some more depth, and he brings character to our team.”

Kelowna will also receive a conditional, fifth-round pick in 2019 if Liwiski isn’t on a WHL roster after Jan. 10, 2019.

