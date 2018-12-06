Rockets acquire new forward in trade

Alex Swetlikoff was acquired on Thursday

The Rockets’ made their second trade of the week on Thursday when they traded for the rights to Alex Swetlikoff from the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The Rockets traded away a 4th round pick in the 2022 WHL bantam draft. This comes after the Rockets traded away forward Jack Cowell for a draft pick last Friday.

“We had an opportunity to pick up the rights to a quality player,” said General Manager, Bruce Hamilton. “(Swetlikoff) is a very talented player that would bring depth to our organization.”

RELATED: Three Rockets prospects heading to Canada Winter Games

Swetlikoff, a Kelowna product, was originally drafted 62nd overall in the third round of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft by the Seattle Thunderbirds. He is playing in his second season with the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL, in 27 games played this year he has 20 points and 20 penalty minutes.

The NHL’s Central Scouting Service has listed Swetlikoff as a ‘C’ prospect on their Players to Watch List, meaning he is a candidate that could be drafted in the fourth round or later at the NHL’s upcoming draft this June in Vancouver.

Most Read