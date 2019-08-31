Kelowna Rockets’ Mark Liwiski (left) watches at the puck sneaks by Victoria Royals goalie in a 4-0 victory in their first pre-season game of the year. (Photo: Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets blast off with 4-0 victory in first pre-season action

Kelowna prospects get some valuable ice time in the win over Victoria

The Kelowna Rockets came out firing on all cylinders Friday night in their first pre-season game of the year.

In a 4-0 victory over the Victoria Royals, both the young returning Rockets players, draft picks and prospects got a solid look in the first WHL action of the year.

READ MORE: The off-season is over, Kelowna Rockets return to action

Returning forward Alex Swetlikoff opened the scoring for the Rockets in the first period. Swetlikoff had a slow start in his inaugural year with the Rockets last season after getting picked up out of the BCHL, but the hard-hitting forward finished with 14 points in 32 games last year, and will be an essential depth player for Kelowna this year.

Young Rockets star Trevor Wong was back on the ice in Kelowna colours Friday night. The 16-year-old played in four games last season and notched one goal. Wong had a quiet start to the pre-season against Victoria with just two shots on goal and a penalty.

Cole Schwebius got the start for the Rockets. Schwebius was acquired in a trade at the bantam draft in May. The former Seattle Thunderbird stopped all nine shots he faced in his first game with the Rockets. 17-year-old Cole Tisdale replaced Schwebius halfway through the second period and stopped all five shots he faced.

Though both teams elected to test out some of their young prospects, it was Kelowna’s depth that shined through. A total of eight 2004-born players dressed between both teams Friday night. Rockets’ prospects Nolan Flamand, John Babcock and Rilen Kovacevic got their first look at what playing in Prospera Place will look and feel like.

Kelowna’s Elias Carmichael, Dallon Wilton and Kyle Crosbie added the additional goals for the Rockets. Babcock notched is first WHL point with an assist on Swetlikoff’s game-winning goal.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets unveil new jerseys ahead of upcoming season

READ MORE: Lake Country Judo Club staying put

Kelowna continues their pre-season in Kamloops on Sunday to take on the Blazers. It’s the second of six pre-season games leading into the home-opener on Sept. 21.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country Judo Club staying put
Next story
‘What an adventure’: Nick Nurse thrilled to be coaching Canada at World Cup

Just Posted

Chilliwack woman randomly punched by man in brazen Penticton bathroom attack

Woman, 19, punched several times by random man who entered public washroom, police say

Lake Country Judo Club staying put

The club is getting two new senseis to keep the almost 40-year-old club going

Rockets blast off with 4-0 victory in first pre-season action

Kelowna prospects get some valuable ice time in the win over Victoria

West Kelowna Warriors conclude pre-season Saturday night

Warriors look for revenge against Trail after 2-1 loss Friday

UPDATE: Vehicle fire on Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country extinguished

Vehicles are slow going in the southbound lane of Highway 97 just after Predator Ridge

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

BC Wildfire Service urges people to be careful with fire use over long weekend

BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug. 28

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

North Okanagan arena renovations facing design challenges

Despite design hurdles, target construction start date remains Spring 2020

Category 4 Dorian bears down on Bahamas, may skirt Florida

Millions of people in Florida have been in the changing potential path of the hurricane.

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters

Truck fire delays motorists on Silver Star Road

A truck hauling a trailer caught fire just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon

Most Read