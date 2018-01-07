Cal Foote and his gold medal from the world junior hockey championship. -Image: Kelowna Rockets

Rockets’ Cal Foote lands in Kelowna with gold

Foote returned to Kelowna Saturday, Dillon Dube home to Alberta after Canada’s win at world juniors

His flight was two hours late arriving at the Kelowna Airport late on Saturday night but Cal Foote still had a big reason to smile.

The Kelowna Rockets’ defenceman and captain was wearing gold after Canada’s 3-1 victory over Sweden a night earlier in the final of the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo.

Foote and Rockets teammate Dillon Dube were both members of the Canadian squad which win gold for the first time sicne 2015.

Dube, who had three goals and five points in the tournament, flew home to Cochrane, AB from Buffalo where he’ll spend the next couple of days with his family.

Foote finished the tournament with three assists.

Dube and Foote will return to the team’s lineup Wednesday night when the Rockets host the Spokane Chiefs.

The team will honour both Foote and Dube with a ceremony prior to the opening face off.

