Kelowna’s Mark Liwiski exchanges words with Cole Clayton of the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Rockets’ Friday night loss. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets come close but can’t muzzle visiting Tigers

Kelowna lost 8-5 Friday night to Medicine Hat

The Kelowna Rockets clawed their ways back into the game twice on Friday, but couldn’t out-last Medicine Hat.

In the 8-5 loss to the Tigers, Kelowna came back two times to tie the game from being down two goals. With the game tied and momentum on the Rockets side halfway through the third period, the Tigers’ pounced to take the lead back and cruise to the victory.

Twelve different players scored on Friday night between the two teams, with the Rockets’ Leif Mattson being the only player to register two goals. New-comer Kobe Mohr notched his first goal since being acquired by the Rockets last week. Alex Swetlikoff starts a two-game point streak as the centre picked up his fifth goal of the season and Michael Farren grabs his second goal of the year in a short-handed effort which kick-started the Rockets’ comeback.

Kelowna’s Roman Basran made 33 saves as Medicine Hat added late insurance goals and an empty-netter.

The Rockets record moves to 9-6-1-1 as they drop their second straight game.

They’ll look to get back in the win column with a two-game road trip over the long weekend starting Saturday night against the Spokane Chiefs.

Rockets come close but can't muzzle visiting Tigers

