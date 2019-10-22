The Kelowna Rockets celebrate a goal against the Tri-City Americans at Prospera Place on Oct.2 (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets continue road trip Wednesday night in Prince Geroge

Kelowna dropped game one of their four game road-trip on Saturday against Kamloops

The Kelowna Rockets will need to shake off their weekend loss to rivals Blazers as their road-trip continues this week.

Kelowna travels to Prince George for their second of the four-game trip to take on the Cougars Wednesday night.

In a 2-1 loss last Saturday to Kamloops, their third loss against the Blazers this season, lone Rockets’ goal-scorer Kyle Topping said the team needs to return to consistency.

“I thought we got better as the game went on, we’re just missing a little bit to get those wins. To get there, I think we just have to stick to our structure and play our game plan,” said Topping.

“I think our coaches are doing a good job of telling us what to do to have success against teams.”

The Rockets have dropped into 3rd place in the B.C. division with 13 points and their 6-4-0-1 record.

Kelowna will return home to Prospera Place on Nov. 1 when they host the Cougars for the first time this season.

