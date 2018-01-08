Rockets deal Belcourt to Raiders

Konrad Belcourt, 17, was in his second season with the Kelowna Rockets. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

With nine defenceman on the roster and ice time at a premium, Konrad Belcourt was looking for a change of scenery.

The Kelowna Rockets obliged by sending the 17-year-old Sherwood Park, AB native to the Prince Albert Raiders for a pair of bantam draft picks in 2019.

“This was a situation where Konrad wanted more playing time, so he asked to be moved,” said Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton. “We felt in order to give him that opportunity this was our best option.

“We thank Konrad for his time with the Rockets and wish him all the best in the future.”.

The 5-foot-11, 157-pound D-man was a fourth round draft selection in the 2015 WHL Draft for Kelowna.

In 64 games split between this season and last, Belcourt recorded one goal and three assists for four points. He also took part in eight post season games last year with the Rockets.

The Rockets are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Dan Lambert and the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place.

The Rockets will be honouring gold medal champions Dillon Dube and Cal Foote prior to game time on Wednesday night. Face off is at 7:05 p.m.