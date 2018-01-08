Konrad Belcourt, 17, was in his second season with the Kelowna Rockets. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets deal Belcourt to Raiders

Defenceman Konrad Belcourt heads to Prince Albert for a pair of draft picks

With nine defenceman on the roster and ice time at a premium, Konrad Belcourt was looking for a change of scenery.

The Kelowna Rockets obliged by sending the 17-year-old Sherwood Park, AB native to the Prince Albert Raiders for a pair of bantam draft picks in 2019.

“This was a situation where Konrad wanted more playing time, so he asked to be moved,” said Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton. “We felt in order to give him that opportunity this was our best option.

“We thank Konrad for his time with the Rockets and wish him all the best in the future.”.

The 5-foot-11, 157-pound D-man was a fourth round draft selection in the 2015 WHL Draft for Kelowna.

In 64 games split between this season and last, Belcourt recorded one goal and three assists for four points. He also took part in eight post season games last year with the Rockets.

The Rockets are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Dan Lambert and the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place.

The Rockets will be honouring gold medal champions Dillon Dube and Cal Foote prior to game time on Wednesday night. Face off is at 7:05 p.m.

Previous story
Foote felt support from Canadians on road to gold
Next story
Rockets rebound with win over Calgary

Just Posted

Vegan market back in Kelowna for second year

The market will go Jan. 21 at the Laurel Packinghouse

Kelowna council looking at another big-ticket biffy

City staff recommend spending $674,000 to replace the washrooms at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park

Christmas trees chipped for good

Peachland tree chipping event is a success

UPDATE: Missing sledders located safely on Boulder Mountain

RCMP say they’re both cold, but in good overall health

Community Leader Awards: Diane Entwistle

The Kelowna Capital News honours those that give back to the community

Rockets rebound with win over Calgary

Kelowna bounces back from home-ice loss Friday to down Hitmen Sunday in WHL action

Former Penticton MLA endorses de Jong for leadership

Bill Barisoff announced his endorsement of Mike de Jong for B.C. Liberal leadership Monday morning

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Winfield foursome qualifies for U18 provincials

Clare Schmidt curling team wins open qualifier in Nelson

Rockets deal Belcourt to Raiders

Defenceman Konrad Belcourt heads to Prince Albert for a pair of draft picks

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Foote felt support from Canadians on road to gold

Rockets’ teammates Cal Foote and Dillon Dube gold with Canada at world juniors in Buffalo

Trump allies line up to declare president mentally sound

Trump made clear Sunday that he was watching, and keeping tabs, on how his troops defended him on TV

Four killed, including two children, in Nova Scotia house fire

Man rescued from fatal house fire ‘struggling to stay alive’. The fire left four people dead, including at least two children.

Most Read