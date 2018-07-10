Colum McGauley played 47 games with Kelowna last season. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets deal McGauley to Broncos

Forward Colum McGauley heads to Swift Current in exchange for an eighth-round draft pick

To make room for some younger talent on the roster, the Kelowna Rockets have sent forward Colum McGauley to the Swift Current Broncos.

In exchange for the 18-year-old forward, the Rockets acquire an eighth round pick in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.

“We are deep at the forward position, and we have felt we needed to make room in our lineup for some of our younger talent,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton. “We thank Colum for his time in Kelowna and wish him the best in the future.”

The 5-foot-11, 175 pound winger was a fourth-round draft selection (74th overall) of the Spokane Chiefs in the 2015 WHL bantam draft.

McGauley was acquired by the Rockets from the Spokane Chiefs in October 2016 in exchange for forward Tanner Wishnowski.

In 47 games last season season with the Rockets, the Nelson native native recorded two goals and 14 penalty minutes.

