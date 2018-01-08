Rockets dealing ahead of WHL trade deadline

Kelowna acquires a prospect from Lethbridge, a brother of one of their current prospects

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired 1998-born forward Ryan Bowen from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for an eighth round draft pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

The move comes just days ahead of the Jan. 10 WHL trade deadline.

“We traded for Bowen’s rights and we’re working to see if we can get him here, but it looks like he may play junior A this year,” said Bruce Hamilton, president/GM of the Rockets. “But he’s a prospect that we will certainly have as an affiliate player and we’ll try to get him in eventually.”

In 143 career games split between the Moose Jaw Warriors and the Lethbridge Hurricanes Bowen recorded 21 goals and 36 asssists for 57 points. Bowen also collected two goals and an assist in 23 playoff games last year split between Moose Jaw, and Lethbridge.

Ryan is the older brother of Ethan Bowen, Kelowna’s second round draft pick in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

