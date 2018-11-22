Rockets defeat Regina on home ice in return from road trip

The Kelowna Rockets notched another win Wednesday night with a 3-2 victory over the Regina Pats after returning home from their six-game road trip.

Rockets forward Liam Kindree, who had two assists in the win, says its good to be back.

“Feels really nice to be back on home ice in front of the fans. Some home cooking is always nice to have,” said Kindree. “But we’re taking game by game, period by period, and we’re looking forward to playing a couple games here at home before we head off to Alberta.”

The Rockets burst onto their home ice as if they missed it and took the Pats by surprise by netting a quick goal 2:15 into the first period. Some sloppy play by the Pats in their own zone was taken advantage of by Rockets fore-checkers as Kyle Crosbie netted his third goal of the season to put the Rockets on the board. Crosbie and the Rockets were all over the Pats in the first five minutes of the game, but after that initial rush, both teams struggled to secure any real possession or scoring chances. The teams would trade power-plays but the period ended 1-0 for the Rockets.

The second period started with both teams battling: the Regina Pats pushing back from a 1-0 deficit and the Rockets trying to add to the lead. The latter would win out. On a power-play, Nolan Foote put the Rockets ahead by two on a shot from the left, beating Pats goalie Dean McNabb. But five minutes later, the Pats would finally break Rockets goalie Roman Basran as Jake Leschyshyn, a Las Vegas Golden Knights prospect, batted one in on a terrific solo effort. The Pats would-be comeback was short-lived as Nolan Foote stuck again on the power-play near the end of the period. Rockets take advantage with the power-plays and take a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.

As the third period started, the Pats skaters showed some push as they tried to come back from 3-1. It looked glum for the Pats as time ran out, but with a power-play within the last three minutes, the Pats showed some life as defence-man Aaron Hyman rocketed one from the point past Basran. The Rockets defensive play, as well as a solid outing from Basran, would give the Rockets the backbone they needed to close out and win their second straight game. The Rockets’ record improves to 10-13-1, and with five of their next seven games at home, the Rockets will try to get back above .500.

The Rockets search for their third straight victory when they host the Victoria Royals Nov. 23.

