(Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets’ defenceman inks NHL rookie deal

Kaedan Korczak signed a entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights

Another Kelowna Rockets player has signed an entry-level deal in the NHL.

Kaedan Korczak inked the three-year rookie deal with the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. The Knights picked the Rockets’ defenceman 41st overall at the 2019 NHL draft in June.

Korczak is the third Rockets player to sign the deal this year, following behind Nolan Foote and Dillon Hamaliuk.

READ MORE: Rockets’ Foote officially makes World Juniors roster

The Saskatchewan product leads all Rockets defenceman with 28 points in 32 games this season. Korczak is already only five points back of last season’s 33 points total.

Kelowna will wrap up their holiday break Dec. 27.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dale Hunter set to lead Canada at world juniors: ‘He wants it bad’
Next story
Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Just Posted

Kelowna Aquajets celebrate last meet of the decade

The club sent 76 swimmers to the MJB Ice Classic in Kamloops last week

Rockets’ defenceman inks NHL rookie deal

Kaedan Korczak signed a entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights

Okanagan Science Centre bring gifts of science for low-income families

Along with the Salvation Army, the centre will gift 62 one-year memberships to families in Vernon

Environment Canada continues weather alert for Okanagan highways

Rough winter conditions are still expected on Connector, Coquihalla and Highway 1

Rockets’ Foote officially makes World Juniors roster

Team Canada made their last cut Saturday ahead of the tournament start on Dec. 26

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

Fundraiser started for tow truck driver injured near Malakwa

John Brown is recovering from serious injuries in hospital.

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Summerland’s Morton Hall was a college dorm

From 1906 to 1915, Okanagan Baptist College operated in the community

Even snakes in Princeton get something for Christmas

If you live in Princeton, even if you are totally a snake,… Continue reading

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Dog trapped in Osprey Lake fire dies of smoke inhalation

A family pet was trapped in a burning outbuilding near Osprey Lake… Continue reading

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Most Read