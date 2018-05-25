Rockets donate $12K to Kidney Foundation of Canada

Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze The Kelowna Rockets display their Don Cherry fundraiser jerseys March 10 after a win over the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place.

Kelowna jerseys auctioned off as part of WHL Suits Up with Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation

The Kelowna Rockets and their fans joined forces to raise $12,474.65 for the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

The Rockets were one of nine teams to take part this season in the WHL Suits Up with Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation program.

On March 10, with the Kamloops Blazers visiting Prospera Place, the Rockets wore Don Cherry-themed jerseys which were auctioned off online.

Don Cherry bobbleheads and hockey cards were also given out to fans.

Cherry, WHL Commissioner Ron Robison and Jeremy Cossette of RE/MAX of Western Canada presented a cheque for $265,500 to Kurtis Krug of the Kidney Foundation of Canada prior to Monday’s contest between the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos and OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs at the 100th Mastercard Memorial Cup in Regina.

“The WHL and our Western Canada-based clubs are proud to partner with RE/MAX of Western Canada and their agents to help promote the importance of organ donation and support for local Kidney Foundations,” said WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.

“Thanks to our fans purchasing specially designed Don Cherry suit themed jerseys, RE/MAX and the WHL are in a position to make a significant contribution to local Kidney Foundations in Western Canada.”

