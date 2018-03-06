Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation event comes to Prospera Place Saturday night. -Image: Contributed

Rockets dress like Cherry to promote organ donation

Kelowna will wear limited edition Don Cherry-like jerseys Saturday which will be auctioned off

The Kelowna Rockets will be sporting limited edition Don Cherry inspired jerseys on Saturday, March 10 when they take on the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place.

The event is part of the WHL Suits up with Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation, presented by RE/MAX.

The initiative sees all 17 Canadian market WHL teams host their own awareness game.

On Saturday, doors will open at 6 p.m. All fans will receive a coloured wrist band when entering the arena.

During the game, our in-game host will draw one colour of wrist band and anyone with that colour will be going home with a Don Cherry Bobblehead. All other fans will receive an Upper Deck Don Cherry trading card.

Find the Don Cherry cut out on the concourse, take a selfie with him, and use the hashtag #DonationDon to be entered to win an autographed Don Cherry bobblehead.

The jerseys will be worn for the game and then auctioned off online. All proceeds from the auctions will go to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

The Cherry family has close ties to the Kidney Foundation, as Don’s son Tim, received a kidney transplant from his sister, Cindy.

“Canada is actually 23rd in the world in organ donation if you can believe it, and that’s a number we want to see improve,” said Cindy. “If there’s anyone out there that could make a difference in Canada when it comes to bringing awareness and promoting this cause it’s the hockey culture. That’s why RE/MAX, and our family has teamed up with the WHL and the hockey world.”

Fans will be able to bid on the limited edition game worn jerserys via online auction. The auction went live on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and will be open until Sunday, March 11 at 6 p.m.

