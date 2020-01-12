Rockets drop another to Blazers by score of 7-2

The Rockets powerplay continued to struggle, going 0 for 3 on the night

KELOWNA, BC - JANUARY 11: Kaedan Korczak #6 of the Kelowna Rockets is checked by Kyrell Sopotyk #12 of the Kamloops Blazers during second period at Prospera Place on January 11, 2020 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

The Kamloops Blazers capitalized on their opportunities, winning 7-2 against the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night at Prospera Place.

With Trevor Wong and Nolan Foote out of the lineup, the Rockets gave the nod to 15-year-old rookie Rilen Kovacevic who would make his WHL debut. Rookie import forward Jonas Peterek made his debut as a Rocket as well, the 2001 born forward was acquired from the Calgary Hitmen ahead of yesterday’s trade deadline.

The Blazers league-leading penalty kill showed with they are so lethal, converting at an 87.7% success rate, shutting down all three of the Rocket’s power-play chances. Kamloops was 4-for-8 with the man advantage on the night.

It didn’t take long for Peterek to find score his first as a Rocket. Conner McDonald found him in front of the Kamloops net 7:02 into the game. Orrin Centazzo then tied the game up just past the midway point of the period with a power-play marker. Josh Pillar then subsequently pulled the Blazers in front for the first time before the end of the period.

Early in the second, Connor Zary pounced on a rebound during the power play to extend the lead to two.

The Rockets then responded when Pavel Novak fed Alex Swetlikoff at the backdoor to bring the Rockets within one.

Zane Franklin would later re-established the two-goal lead on the power-play with a 5-on-3 advantage. Pillar then netted his second of the night 29 seconds later.

READ MORE: Rockets’ power-play lays a dud as Kelowna falls 4-1 to Kamloops

In an effort to shake things up Roman Basran replaced Cole Schwebius in net for Kelowna to start the third period.

Kamloops’ Ryley Appelt and Logan Stankoven would increase the bleeding by scoring in the final frame. Schwebius returned to the Rockets net and Rayce Ramsay finished out the game for the Blazers after Basran and Kamloops netminder Dylan Garand fought in an epic tilt.

Roman Basran and Dylan Garand drop the gloves in @Kelowna_Rockets @blazerhockey dying minutes pic.twitter.com/15VCz8eTiY — Ben Dooley (@BenTDooley) January 12, 2020

Schwebius stopped 22 of 28 shots, while Basran turned aside 15 of 18 shots fired his way during the final frame. The Blazers outshot the Rockets 43-25.

Kelowna’s record is now 21-17-1-2.

The two won’t met again until March 13 in Kamloops.

The Rockets have the week off and then they’ll be back in action on Friday night when they head out on the road to visit the Everett Silvertips.

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.