Rockets drop first game back from break in overtime against Blazers

The Kelowna Rockets had to shake off the rust Friday night after a near two week holiday break. The Rockets visited division rivals Kamloops Blazers but lost in overtime 3-2.

Both teams were skating off the holiday turkey in the first period as no goals were scored, the Rockets and Blazers entered the first intermission in a scoreless tie.

Just when it looked like the second frame would end the same as the first, Lane Zablocki got the Rockets on the board with only a minute remaining in the second period. Zablocki’s shot pinballed through the crowd and trickled between the legs of Blazers starter, Dylan Ferguson. Kelowna was up 1-0 through 40 minutes of play.

The Blazers were on a penalty kill when two skaters were able to break free with a two on one opportunity; Brodi Stuart put the puck past Rockets starter, James Porter to tie up the game 7:23 into the third.

Kaedan Korczak, while on another Rockets powerplay, teed up a shot from the point that put the Rockets up 2-1 with just over four minutes remaining in the game. But the rival Blazers were pushing back with the time winding down. The Blazers pulled their goalie while on the man advantage, and tied the game up with 1:06 left to force overtime.

The teams traded chances in the three on three overtime, but it would be the Blazers who would capitalize to give the Blazers the victory.

Kelowna got one point in the overtime loss, as their record moves to 16-17-3. The Rockets will look for a full two points in a revenge game with the Blazers Saturday night, this time on home ice.

