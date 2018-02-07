Kelowna Rockets forward Carsen Twarynski goes airborne while checking Giants’ defenceman Alex Kannock Liepert -Image: Warren Henderson

Rockets drop Giants in key divisional matchup

Kelowna ends two-game slide Wednesday in first of four games in six days against B.C. opponents

Kicking off a pivotal week with four games in six days against B.C. Division opponents, it was precisely the result the Kelowna Rockets were counting on.

Kole Lind and Carsen Twarynski each had a goal and an assist to lead the Rockets to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Giants Wednesday in WHL action at Prospera Place.

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets (33-16-3-1), who were coming off back-to-back losses on the weekend to the Everett Silvertips, now lead the Victoria Royals by two points and the Giants by six atop the division.

“We did some good things and played well enough to win the game,” said head coach Jason Smith, whose Rockets will see the Royals three straight times this weekend.

“We still have some things to tighten up and improve on. I think our first period was really good, it got us some momentum in the game and got us off to a good start.”

Lind, with his 28th of the season, put the Rockets on top at 3:45 of the opening period.

Conner Bruggen-Cate, on a set up from Leif Mattson, gave the Rockets a two-goal lead with a shorthanded goal at 6:09 of the second, before the Giants’ Davis Koch cut the lead in half in the final minute of the period.

Twarynski tacked on some insurance midway through the third with his team-leading 34th of the season on a pass from Lind, before Dillon Dube closed out the scoring with an empty netter.

Brodan Salmond stopped 25 shots in goal for the Rockets who out shot Vancouver 36-26.

The result extended the Rockets’ domination of the Giants at Prospera Place. Vancouver hasn’t won in Kelowna since March 2011, a span of 26 consecutive games.

The Rockets will face the Victoria Royals Friday and Saturday in Victoria, the again Monday afternoon at Prospera Place.

Face off is 2:05 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chinese youth hockey team touring Vancouver Island

Just Posted

First day advance poll numbers in Kelowna West

Elections BC says 842 ballots were cast on the first of six days of advance voting in byelection

Update: Kelowna school mourns death of popular teacher

Rutland Senior Secondary students in shock over the sudden death of one of their teachers

Smoking exhaust fan causes scene at salon

Firefighters were called to a salon in West Kelowna for a smoking exhaust fan

Public urged to get involved with Kelowna’s plan to address homelessness

The Journey Home task force outlines numerous ways public can participate in process

Alberta’s B.C. wine ban condemned by Kelowna West byelection candidates

Ban called ‘petty,’ ‘ugly side’ of politics and ‘sabre-rattling’

Rockets drop Giants in key divisional matchup

Kelowna ends two-game slide Wednesday in first of four games in six days against B.C. opponents

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

In a series of Tweets, the Alberta Premier claims BCers support wine ban

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

Cheer for the Okanagan athletes competing at the PyeongChang Olympics

A guide to what athletes from the Okanagan are competing in the Olympics and how to watch

Heart month at Peachland seniors

Our Peachland seniors writer talks about February being heart month at the Peachland Seniors

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Letter: Let’s celebrate our health care system

Kelowna letter-writer says it’s time to give credit where credit is due

Parnell: Eating Disorders Week virtually ignored

Kelowna editor says more needs to be done for people struggling with eating disorders

Most Read