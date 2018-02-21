Joel Lakusta #4 of the Prince George Cougars checks Erik Gardiner #12 of the Kelowna Rockets to the ice as he scores a second period goal on Feb. 20, 2018 at Prospera Place in Kelowna. - Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets edge Prince George

Kelowna had multi point games from several players in WHL victory Wednesday night

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Prince George Cougars 6-5 on Tuesday night at Prospera Place.

The Rockets jumped out to a 6-2 lead after two periods of play and held on for the victory, despite a late push by the Cougars.

The win improved Kelowna’s record to 36-18-4-2 on the season.

Dillon Dube and Carsen Twarynski each scored twice in the win. Dube now has 29 goals on the season while Carsen Twarynski extended his team lead in goals with his 36th and 37th of the season.

Liam Kindree with his eighth and Erik Gardiner with his fourth also scored for Kelowna.

Brodan Salmond earned the win in net as his record improves to 9-8-0-1 after stopping 32 of the 37 shots he faced.

The Rockets enjoyed multi-point evenings from Dube (2G, 1A), Kindree(1G, 2A), Twarysnki(2G), and Cal Foote(2A).

Kelowna will conclude a four game home stand with a weekend double-header. The Seattle Thunderbirds will be in town to take on the Rockets at Prospera Place on Friday night. The Rockets will then host the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night. Puck drop for both weekend games is 7:05pm.

Join the Rockets on Thursday at Home Depot on Highway 97 to help a few Rockets players in building birdhouses with kids to get prepared for spring. This free event goes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and fans can collect autographs, take pictures, and hang out with the Rockets.

