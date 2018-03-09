Brodan Salmond and the Kelowna Rockets downed the hometown Kamloops Blazers in WHL action Friday. -Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets end five-game slide with win in Kamloops

Kelowna opens weekend set between division rivals with 4-2 victory over the Blazers.

The Kelowna Rockets put a halt to their longest losing streak of the season with a 4-2 win over the Blazers in Kamloops Friday in WHL action.

Dillon Dube’s power play goal at 12:18 of the second period stood up as the winner as the Rockets ended a five-game (0-4-1-0) slide in the first of two weekend games between the BC Division rivals.

Marek Skrvne, with a shorthanded goal, Carsen Twarynski, with his 43rd of the season, and Kole Lind with his 38th, also scored for Kelowna.

Brodan Salmond stopped 36 shots in the Rockets’ net, while Dylan Ferguson made 34 for Kamloops.

The Rockets (39-22-5-2) remain five points ahead of Victoria for top spot in the B.C. Division.

GAME SUMMARY

The teams will face off again tomorrow at Prospera Place in a 7:05 p.m. start.

