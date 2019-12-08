Rockets extend point streak to eight games with shootout win over Blades

Nolan Foote was named the first star of the game. (Contributed)

The Kelowna Rockets continued their hot streak, defeating the Saskatoon Blades 4-3 in a shootout at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on Saturday night.

The Rockets win extends their point streak to eight games and now has the group sitting just three points out of first place in the B.C. division.

Former Saskatoon Blade, Michael Farren opened the scoring against his old team 1:12 into the second period. Then, Zach Huber and Colton Dach scored back-to-back to put the Blades in front.

Nolan Foote unleashed a bomb to beat goaltender Nolan Maier to tie the game up, but then Tristen Robins pulled the Blades ahead once again just before the end of the second period.

The third saw both teams trading chances, but eventually, Foote found Trevor Wong to score the game-tying goal and force overtime.

The overtime solves nothing. In the shootout Rockets goaltender, Cole Schwebius stopped all three shooters and Ethan Ernst scored shootout winner for the Rockets.

Robins misses in the third round to secure the Rockets win! @ethanernst11's lone goal in the shootout holds up! pic.twitter.com/6nb011Y5Fn — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 8, 2019

Schwebius stopped 25 of the 28 shots fired on him, his record improves to 4-3-0-0. Saskatoon outshot Kelowna 28-26.

The Rockets were 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Blades were 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Kelowna’s record jumps to 16-8-1-2.

The Rockets will be back in action on Tuesday as their prairie road trip continues in Brandon against the Wheat Kings.

