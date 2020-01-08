Rockets eyeing 3rd straight win in Wednesday battle against Royals

Kelowna’s Noah Dorey stickchecks Brandon Cutlerof the Victoria Royals as he skates over centre ice in early January at Prospera Place. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

The Kelowna Rockets hope to add to the winning streak Wednesday night.

Trying to make it three wins in a row, the Rockets will host the Victoria Royals for the second time in less than a week. On Jan. 3, the Royals handed Kelowna a 2-1 loss.

In a three-game stretch last weekend, Kelowna grabbed four points with wins over Vancouver and Tri-City and now sit only one point ahead of the Royals in the WHL B.C. division.

The Rockets’ Nolan Foote will be honoured ahead of Wednesday night’s game, after winning gold with Team Canada at the World Juniors Championships on Jan. 5.

Foote was met at the airport by his teammates upon his return to Kelowna.

Golden Nolan is home! The entire team surprised @foote_nolan at the airport tonight. pic.twitter.com/iDy5IuTIE0 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 7, 2020

It has yet to be announced if Foote will rejoin the Rockets for Wednesday night’s game as the team assesses the Kelowna captain’s physical health before putting him back on the ice at Prospera Place.

After Wednesday, Kelowna is heading into a pivotal weekend with back-to-back games against the Kamloops Blazers, who sit six points up on the Rockets in the standings.

The Rockets host the Blazers Saturday.

