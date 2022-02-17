Rockets fall 5-2 to Prince George; announce rescheduled games

The Kelowna Rockets ended their three-game homestand on a losing note, falling 5-2 to the Prince George Cougars last night.

After Cougars forward Cayden Glover gave Prince George a 1-0 lead in the first, they didn’t look back. It than became the Carter MacAdams show as he recorded his first career hat trick, scoring his eighth, ninth and 10th goal of the season. Ethan Samson added his 10th of the season as well.

Kelowna got two third period goals from John Babcock and Adam Kydd but that’s as close as they would come. Babcock’s goal was his ninth of the year while Kydd’s was his third.

Jari Kykkanen made 23 saves on 28 shots as he suffered his first loss in a Rockets jersey.

The Rockets are still second in the B.C. division with a record of 26-12-1-3, while the Cougars are third in the division but 15 points behind Kelowna with a 19-25-2-1 record.

These two teams will continue to see each other over the weekend as they play back-to-back games against each other in Prince George on Friday and Saturday night. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. at the CN Centre.

————-

The Rockets, in collaboration with the WHL also announced the rescheduling of six games that were postponed earlier in the season.

Kelowna was supposed to welcome Vancouver on Jan. 7 and 9. They will now be played at Prospera Centre on Saturday, April 9 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 at 4:05 p.m. They will also welcome Prince George to town on Saturday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. (originally scheduled for March 9).

Single-game tickets bought by Rockets fans will still be valid for this newly scheduled games.

On the road, games that were scheduled for Jan. 10 and 11 in Prince George will now be played on Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6, both at 7 p.m. The game from January 22 in Vancouver will now happen on Friday, April 15 at the Langley Events Centre at 7:30 p.m.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live on CHL TV at watch.CHL.ca or to listen to on 1550AM.

