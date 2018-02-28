Rockets fall in first of two in Prince George

In the first of a WHL double-header the Cougars beat the Rockets in PG

The Kelowna Rockets fell 4-1 to the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday night at the CN Centre in Prince George.

Erik Gardiner opened the scoring 12:45 into the first period, but that would be Kelowna’s lone goal in the game as the Rockets slipped to 38-19-4-2 on the season.

With the score tied 1-1 through the first the Cougars scored three goals in the middle frame to take a stranglehold on the contest.

The Rockets registered five shots in the third but couldn’t beat goaltender Taylor Gauthier as the Cougars took it 4-1.

Brodan Salmond’s record falls to 11-9-0-1 after stopping 12 of 16 shots he faced. James Porter entered the game in Salmond’s relief and stopped both shots he faced. The Rockets out shot the Cougars 21-18.

The Rockets and Cougars are right back at it tonight at the CN Centre in Prince George before finishing the trip off in Everett on Friday.

Kelowna returns home again following their three game trip on Saturday when they host Dan Lambert and the Spokane Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

