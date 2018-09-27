Leif Mattson #28 of the Kelowna Rockets, Kyle Topping #24 of the Kelowna Rockets at the Kelowna Rockets game Vs the Prince George Cougars on Sept.26 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo By Cindy Rogers/Nyasa Photography

Rockets fall to Prince George in first of three game series

They will face off for redemption on Friday night

The Kelowna Rockets fell 4-2 to the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

The Cougars got on the board first as Ryan Schoettler capitalized on an early 5-on-3 power play for Prince George. Despite outshooting the Cougars 10-9 through 20 minutes the Rockets found themselves trailing 1-0 after one period.

At the 11:00 mark of the middle frame Rockets import defenceman Lassi Thomson tallied his first WHL goal scoring on a seeing-eye wrist shot that found its way to the back of the net from the point. The Rockets and Cougars were knotted 1-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Midway through the final stanza Mike MacLean found his own rebound and slid it past the outstretched leg of Rockets netminder James Porter to regain a Cougars lead. Just over four minutes later Leif Mattson made the score 2-2 on his third goal in as many games this season. Exactly one minute after Mattson evened things up, Vladislav Mikhalchuk pulled the Cougars ahead once again and they didn’t look back. Ilijah Colina scored on the empty net late in the frame to solidify a 4-2 Cougars victory.

RELATED: Rockets prepare for three-game series against Prince George

James Porter made 20 saves on 23 shots as the Rockets outshot the Cougars 29-24.

The Rockets and Cougars are right back in action as they head to PG for Friday and Saturday night meetings at the CN Centre to wrap up a three-game mini-series this week. The two clubs don’t meet again following this week until Saturday Oct. 27 at Prospera Place.

Kelowna is back home on Wednesday, Oct. 3 when they continue their stretch of divisional opponents to open the regular season as they host the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place. Puck drop on Wednesday is at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Penticton Vees and Alberni Valley Bulldogs make three player trade
Next story
Rockets head north for back to back games

Just Posted

Developers talk about ‘the Amazon effect’ in the Okanagan

They say Kelowna remains a haven for real estate development and investment

Rockets head north for back to back games

The Rockets look for a comeback in Prince George this weekend

Rockets fall to Prince George in first of three game series

They will face off for redemption on Friday night

Lake Country students excited to walk the Okanagan Rail Trail

The trail had its grand opening Thursday morning in Oyama

Bail denied for Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou will have a bail hearing this week

B.C. man hasn’t put trash out for 3 years

Mr. No-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight; defiant Kavanaugh fights back

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford traded vastly different versions of their high school days

ICBC looks to sue as 400 vehicles written off from B.C. acid spills

Auto insurer looks to determine who’s at fault after acid was leaked from Teck smelter in Trail

Disruptive technologies create new challenges for interest rate decisions: Poloz

Stephen Poloz said Canadians need not fear the new digital age

B.C. First Nation won’t be able to return home for months after wildfires

Crews must clear debris, burned-out houses, ensure water is drinkable, restore health services

Saudi minister mocks Canadian demands for release of female activists

Al-Jubeir called Canada’s tweets ‘outrageous,’ like if Saudi Arabia demanded Canada let Quebec separate

Alleged ‘creepy’ intruder who threatened B.C. mom and newborn receives bail

Sharon Constance Forner, 45, was arrested on Aug. 9 in Osoyoos

B.C. advocacy groups aim for new federal autism funding

South Surrey group launched national campaign Thursday

Kelowna woman’s garden yields 25 inch cucumber

The now yellowing cucumber will become next year’s fertilizer

Most Read