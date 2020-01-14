Rockets fined $3,000, Korczak suspended after penalty-filled game, line brawl with Blazers

The fine and three-game suspension come after Kelowna’s 7-2 loss Saturday night

The Western Hockey League has handed down the penalties after the fight night game between the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers over the weekend.

On Jan. 11, the heated rivalry came to a boiling point as the Blazers were blowing out the Rockets on home ice in a 7-2 win where 18 fighting majors were handed out in the last five minutes of the game.

The WHL has handed down a $3,000 fine to the Rockets and a $1,500 fine to Blazers following the game which included over 234 total penalty minutes between the two teams, including fights between the two goalies.

READ MORE: Rockets drop another to Blazers by score of 7-2

READ MORE: Okanagan College Coyotes split first basketball games of 2020

Rockets’ defencemen Kaedan Korczak was given a three-game suspension by the league. Korczak was disciplined for returning to the ice after being sent off by the referees.

Korczak was the only player that will miss games after Saturday’s fight night. The defenceman will miss the Rockets’ three-game U.S. road-trip starting Friday in Everett and will be set to return Jan. 24.

The bitter rivals will next play on March 13.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan College Coyotes split first basketball games of 2020

Just Posted

Glenrosa Middle School in Kelowna reportedly in lockdown

Information about the news came in on Tuesday morning

Okanagan groups look to connect First Nation trails across US/Canada border

Groups recently met in Osoyoos to discuss how to advance the project

Three-tower development proposed for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue

One of the three proposed towers would be 42 storeys and become the tallest building in Kelowna

Rockets fined $3,000, Korczak suspended after penalty-filled game, line brawl with Blazers

The fine and three-game suspension come after Kelowna’s 7-2 loss Saturday night

‘Not good enough for Rutland’: Council defers decision on car wash development

Council voted unanimously to give the developer of a proposed car wash another shot

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

CMHA Vernon’s crisis line seeks volunteers

Due to heavy call volumes, demand for volunteers is on the rise

Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by multiple birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Portion that Zora Hlevnjak pays for subsidized rent went up after she reported more of her income

Okanagan agencies partner to bring community in from the cold

Seven new spaces opened at shelter

Baby, it’s cold inside North Okanagan senior centre

Furnace fundraising campaign kicks off to replace 34-year-old klunker

Most Read