Rockets finish off three-game series with a win

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Prince George Cougars 5-2 in PG on Saturday night at the CN Centre.

The Rockets opened the scoring early as Devin Steffler notched his first career WHL goal 23 seconds into the opening frame. Just over five minutes into the frame Kyle Topping extended Kelowna’s lead to two before Leif Mattson made it 3-0 just before the midway point of the period. The Cougars got on the board with under five minutes to play thanks to Austin Crossley and the Rockets led 3-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Midway through the middle frame Nolan Foote regained the Rockets three goal lead, but the Cougars responded just over a minute later to cut the lead to two once again. Kelowna led 4-2 after two periods.

In the final frame Leif Mattson put the game out of reach for the Cougars scoring his second goal of the evening with just under six minutes to play. Kelowna skated to an eventual 5-2 victory.

James Porter made the start for the Rockets stopping 37 of the 39 shots he faced improving his record to 1-2-0-0. The Cougars outshot the Rockets 39-32.

Kelowna’s record improves to 1-4-0-0.

The Rockets are back at home again following Saturday night for a Wednesday, Oct. 3 matchup with the Vancouver Giants.

Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com

Fans in Kelowna were witness to a sold out NHL preseason meeting between the Vancouver Canucks and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. The Coyotes topped former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Alex Edler and his Canucks 4-1 at Prospera Place to close out both teams preseason schedules.

