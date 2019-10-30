Rockets’ Foote named alternate captain at Canada Russia Series

Nolan Foote will look to lead Team WHL at the upcoming series which starts Nov. 4

Nolan Foote, who recently named the Rockets’ 25th franchise captain, has now been named an alternate captain for the upcoming Canada Russia Series.

The series starts Nov. 4 with exhibition matches between the Russian junior national team and league all-stars from the Canadian Hockey League and is a staple showcase for up-and-coming young talent making their way into professional leagues.

Foote will join fellow Rockets’ Kaedan Korczak and Dillon Hamaliuk at the series for Team WHL who will play Team Russia in Saskatchewan in a double-header on Nov. 13 and 14.

Leading the Rockers with 16 points, Foote has been a force for Kelowna since returning from NHL camps during the summer after he was drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL draft.

Foote was named the Rockets captain on Oct. 18 and has led Kelowna to a 7-4-1-1 start to the season.

READ MORE: Rockets grab a point but lose shoot-out battle in Victoria

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs named No. 2 Junior B team in B.C.

The Rockets are coming off a 4-3 shoot-out loss to the Victoria Royals Tuesday night and look for revenge against the Royals Wednesday night.

Kelowna returns to home ice Saturday when they host the Prince George Cougars.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.