Kelowna’s Nolan Foote will join team WHL as an alternate captain in the upcoming Canada Russia Series. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Rockets’ Foote named alternate captain at Canada Russia Series

Nolan Foote will look to lead Team WHL at the upcoming series which starts Nov. 4

Nolan Foote, who recently named the Rockets’ 25th franchise captain, has now been named an alternate captain for the upcoming Canada Russia Series.

The series starts Nov. 4 with exhibition matches between the Russian junior national team and league all-stars from the Canadian Hockey League and is a staple showcase for up-and-coming young talent making their way into professional leagues.

Foote will join fellow Rockets’ Kaedan Korczak and Dillon Hamaliuk at the series for Team WHL who will play Team Russia in Saskatchewan in a double-header on Nov. 13 and 14.

Leading the Rockers with 16 points, Foote has been a force for Kelowna since returning from NHL camps during the summer after he was drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL draft.

Foote was named the Rockets captain on Oct. 18 and has led Kelowna to a 7-4-1-1 start to the season.

READ MORE: Rockets grab a point but lose shoot-out battle in Victoria

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs named No. 2 Junior B team in B.C.

The Rockets are coming off a 4-3 shoot-out loss to the Victoria Royals Tuesday night and look for revenge against the Royals Wednesday night.

Kelowna returns to home ice Saturday when they host the Prince George Cougars.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Just Posted

Tickets are now on sale for Kelowna Pride’s OUT in the Valley Festival

The festival will go down Nov. 21 to 24

Rockets grab a point but lose shoot-out battle in Victoria

The Rockets and the Royals are set for the rematch Wednesday night

Tribute concert raises over $21,000 for youth treatment centre

The concert was held at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday, Oct. 25

Average rental rate jumps by 37 per cent in the Central Okanagan

It now costs on average $1,135 per month to rent a place in the Okanagan

Kelowna’s Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Spark Joy: Decluttering with kids

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

HERGOTT: Watch for children on the road this Halloween

Lawyer Paul Hergott cautions drivers about the dangers of driving on Halloween

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

Jewel dance company steps onto Okanagan stage

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet brings talents to town

Straight from Dehart

New jewelry store opens in Orchard Park Shopping Centre

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team revved for second season

Stars Mike and Connor Hall and Avery Shoaf return to History Channel on Nov. 21

Most Read