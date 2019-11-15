Rockets’ Foote powers Team WHL to shoot-out victory at Canada Russia Series

Foote picked up two goals and the shoot-out winner in Thursday’s series final

Team WHL, including Kelowna Rockets Nolan Foote, Kaedan Korczak and Dillon Hamaliuk, take the championship game at the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series. (Photo: Steve Hiscock/WHL)

On a team of WHL stars, it was Kelowna Rockets captain Nolan Foote who shined brightest in Team WHL’s victory over Team Russia Thursday night.

In the final game of the CIBC Canada Russia Series, Foote led the way for a rare double shoot-out victory to clinch the 2019 series. With two goals, an assist and the shoot-out winner, Foote’s continued knack to find the back of the net put him among the entire series’ top stars.

Team WHL found themselves down two goals early, but Foote and the WHL fought back using the man-advantages.

“It was an intense game,” Foote said after the game on the WHL website.

“I thought we had them in the first period, they got two goals, but they came out hard in the second period and those power plays we had definitely got momentum for the team.”

Foote had one assist in game one of the series on Wednesday when Team WHL earned a 2-1 overtime victory.

Team WHL went into Thursday night’s game with a one point lead in the series (8-7). Though Team WHL fought back to force overtime, when Team Russia won the first of two shoot-outs, it meant that the two teams were tied at 9 points each.

In a rare fashion and for just the second time in Canada Russia Series history, a second shoot-out was needed to decide the series winner.

The two talented teams went shot-for-shot in the initial rounds of shoot-out number two. In the seventh round, it was Foote who would prevail over Russian goaltender Amir Miftakhov and clinch the win for Team WHL.

Fellow Rockets Kaedan Korczak and Dillon Hamaliuk also represented Kelowna at the series.

Foote was named the Player of the Game as Team WHL came through for the Canadian Hockey League in clinching the series.

“It’s good for Team WHL to pull through for the CHL,” said Foote.

The first-round pick for the Tampa Bay Lightning also relished the chance to impress scouts ahead of the World Juniors this year where Foote will look to crack the roster for the prestigious tournament in December.

Foote and the Rockets will return to action on Nov. 16 for a home match-up against the Kamloops Blazers.

Kelowna is 0-4 against the Blazers so far this year and have dropped their last four games.

Captain Foote will look to bounce the Rockets out of the slump after his strong and confident performance amongst the league’s best in the Canada Russia Series.

