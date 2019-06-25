Kelowna Rockets’ Nolan Foote was drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL Draft on June 21. Photo: Marissa Baecker

Rockets’ Foote signs entry deal with new NHL team

Foote was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 21

Nolan Foote has taken the next step in his journey to the NHL.

The Rockets’ reigning team MVP was drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 21 and signed an entry-level contract with the NHL franchise on Tuesday. He joins his brother Cal Foote in Tampa Bay who was selected in the first round in 2017.

The three-year rookie deal allows Foote to be on contract with the Lightning while continuing playing for the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL. Foote will attend development camps with his new NHL team over the summer and is expected to re-join the Rockets when the WHL season starts in September.

Foote had 63 points last season and will be an instrumental piece in the Rockets’ campaign towards the 2020 Memorial Cup next season. Alongside fellow 2019 NHL draft picks Lassi Thomson, Kaedan Korczak and Dillon Hamaliuk, Foote will continue developing in the WHL before starting his pro career.

