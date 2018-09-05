Marissa Baecker

Rockets forward heading to San Jose Sharks camp

Kelowna Rockets Kyle Topping has left for the rookie camp

Kelowna Rockets forward Kyle Topping leaves today for the San Jose Sharks rookie camp on a free-agent tryout.

Though he wasn’t selected in the 2018 NHL entry draft, Topping was contacted by the San Jose Sharks and offered a free-agent tryout to attend its rookie camp, according to a Rockets news release.

“San Jose contacted my agency after the draft and expressed their interest and invited me to their development camp and rookie tournament. After talking with my agent he and I both felt it was the best opportunity for me,” Topping said.

He leaves on Wednesday for San Jose, where he’ll take part in fitness testing. He’ll then play for the Sharks prospects team at an NHL rookie tournament in Las Vegas, running Saturday, Sept. 8 to Tuesday, Sept. 11.

“I’m super excited, and I can’t wait to get things going. It is going to be a great experience and I will learn a lot. I’m just going to try and play the way I can plan and take as much in as I can,” Topping said.

In 125 regular season WHL games, the Salt Spring Island native has scored 36 goals while adding 58 assists for 94 points. Twenty-two goals in 2017-2018 placed him fifth on the Rockets in goal scoring.

He finished the season with 65 points putting him fifth in points on the Rockets roster as well.

The speedy forward has also notched two goals and four assists for six points in 19 playoff games in his WHL career thus far, including two goals and three assists for five points in four post season games in the 2018 WHL Playoffs.

Topping was originally selected by Kelowna in the 11th round, 226th overall in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.


