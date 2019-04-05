Rockets’ assistant coach Adam Brown speaks to goalie Roman Basran during practice. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Rockets’ goalie coach heading to IIHF world championships

Goaltending coach Adam Brown will join Team Canada’s coaching staff

The Kelowna Rockets will be represented at the men’s 2019 IIHF world championships by coach this year.

Adam Brown will join Team Canada’s staff as a goaltending consultant for the championships in Sweden starting April 18.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets announce Memorial Cup incentives for season tickets holders

READ MORE: Rockets’ rookie grabs awards at season’s end

Brown joined the Rockets coaching staff in 2016 as a video coach, before moving to the team’s goaltending coach.

The former Kelowna Rockets goalie was the team’s goalie from 2008 to 2012, and backstopped the Rockets with 107 wins in 200 appearances. Brown spent the next three seasons in the ECHL, before wrapping his playing career in Sweden.

READ MORE: Season wrapping for Okanagan skiers and boarders

It’s the second time Brown has joined Hockey Canada in the role, he was a coaching consultant at the 2018 U17 world hockey challenge in New Brunswick.

