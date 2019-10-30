Rockets grab a point but lose shoot-out battle in Victoria

The Rockets and the Royals are set for the rematch Wednesday night

Kelowna’s Trevor Wong looks to put one past the Victoria Royals goalie Tuesday night in a 4-3 shoot-out lost. (Photo: Kevin Light/Victoria Royals)

The Kelowna Rockets picked up a crucial point Tuesday night but were unable to pull-off the win against Victoria.

On Tuesday night, the Rockets took on the Victoria Royals for the first time of the season and dropped a 4-3 shoot-out battle. The single point keeps Kelowna among the top three teams in the B.C. division.

Rockets’ rookie Pavel Novak picked up his sixth goal of the year to open the scoring for Kelowna. Sean Comrie and Ethan Ernst added the next goals to put Kelowna up 3-1 at the end of the second period.

The hometeam Royals out-shot the Rockets 28-24 as they came back in the third period to force overtime and then the shoot-out.

Kelowna was unable to score in the shoot-out and dropped the first of two games against the Royals.

The Rockets get a shot at revenge Wednesday night as they face the Royals in the second of back-to-back games.

Kelowna then returns to Prospera Place Friday night when they host the Prince George Cougars.

