Kelowna’s Trevor Wong looks to put one past the Victoria Royals goalie Tuesday night in a 4-3 shoot-out lost. (Photo: Kevin Light/Victoria Royals)

Rockets grab a point but lose shoot-out battle in Victoria

The Rockets and the Royals are set for the rematch Wednesday night

The Kelowna Rockets picked up a crucial point Tuesday night but were unable to pull-off the win against Victoria.

On Tuesday night, the Rockets took on the Victoria Royals for the first time of the season and dropped a 4-3 shoot-out battle. The single point keeps Kelowna among the top three teams in the B.C. division.

Rockets’ rookie Pavel Novak picked up his sixth goal of the year to open the scoring for Kelowna. Sean Comrie and Ethan Ernst added the next goals to put Kelowna up 3-1 at the end of the second period.

The hometeam Royals out-shot the Rockets 28-24 as they came back in the third period to force overtime and then the shoot-out.

Kelowna was unable to score in the shoot-out and dropped the first of two games against the Royals.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs named No. 2 Junior B team in B.C.

The Rockets get a shot at revenge Wednesday night as they face the Royals in the second of back-to-back games.

Kelowna then returns to Prospera Place Friday night when they host the Prince George Cougars.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Just Posted

Rockets grab a point but lose shoot-out battle in Victoria

The Rockets and the Royals are set for the rematch Wednesday night

Tribute concert raises over $21,000 for youth treatment centre

The concert was held at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday, Oct. 25

Average rental rate jumps by 37 per cent in the Central Okanagan

It now costs on average $1,135 per month to rent a place in the Okanagan

Kelowna’s Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

Two vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 97

No injuries have been reported on the scene.

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Wine train returns to Summerland

Bottleneck Drive to host Grand Sommelier Express in June, 2020

Era of Megafires sparks discussion at Okanagan College

Conversation prompts fire prevention at Vernon Campus of Okanagan College Tuesday, Nov. 5

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

Morning start: Did you know the name for a group of bunnies is called a ‘fluffle’?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

COLUMN: All Hallows’ Eve: The passage into winter

As a child, I remember the excitement building as Halloween approached

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

North Okanagan realtors cozy up for a cause

Warm & Fuzzy collection dresses community’s most vulnerable for winter

Most Read