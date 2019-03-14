Rockets’ Kyle Topping is checked by a Spokane Chiefs defender. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Rockets grab crucial point in overtime loss to Spokane

Only two games remain, and the Rockets are only one point ahead of Kamloops in playoff race

The Kelowna Rockets came back from a three-goal deficit against the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday night, but it was only enough to secure a single point in an overtime loss.

In the 6-5 loss, the Rockets are now only one point ahead of the Kamloops Blazers for the last and final playoff spot in the B.C. division, and only have two regular season games to secure the playoff spot.

The Chiefs held a 3-1 lead after the first period, as Rockets goalie Roman Basran had a rough start to the game allowing three goals on six shots, and was replaced by James Porter early in the frame. Kelowna’s Nolan Foote notched the only goal in the period for the Rockets, Foote’s 35 goal of the season.

Spokane added to their lead in the second period, as the Rockets generated little offence in the frame to go into the third period trailing 4-1.

In a wild third period, the Rockets were able to tie up the game from goals from Michael Farren, Nolan Foote’s second of the night, Kaeden Korczak, and Kyle Topping. The Rockets scored twice with the goalie pulled, including Topping’s tying goal with only 40 seconds remaining in the third period.

READ MORE: Netflix fame for Kelowna curler Pat Ryan

The Chiefs were able to capitalize on an odd-man rush against the Rockets to secure the 6-5 overtime win.

Kelowna heads into the two final games of the regular season this weekend with back-to-back games against the Vancouver Giants, who lead the B.C. division and have already clinched a playoff berth.

“That comeback is definitely a positive going into Friday,” said Foote. “There’s no rest off for anyone, we need to move on. We need everyone because it’s a big weekend and we’re very tight with Kamloops. Our veteran players have to step up continue that.”

With only a single point separating the Rockets and the Kamloops Blazers for the final playoff position in the B.C. division, Kelowna will need to secure some points against the weekend’s games against Vancouver in order to advance to the 2019 WHL playoffs.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Netflix fame for Kelowna curler Pat Ryan
Next story
Summerland Atom Development Jets defeat Kelowna

Just Posted

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Wine industry long-term strategic plan launched in Okanagan

Following a Penticton conference the BC Wine Institute launced long-term strategic plan

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines fueling up to release new music video

The song Spitting Ghost explores growing up

Abbotsford gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Kelowna

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

Most Read