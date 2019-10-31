(Jay Wallace/Victoria Royals)

Rockets grab first shut-win of the season

Kelowna got revenge over the Victoria Royals with 1-0 victory Wednesday

It was all Cole Schwebius Wednesday night as the Rockets’ goalie back-stopped Kelowna to their first shut-out of the season.

In the 1-0 victory over the Victoria Royals, the Rockets get sweet revenge after dropping game one of the two-game set in a 5-4 shoot-out loss on Tuesday.

The Rockets pick up their eighth win on the season as captain Nolan Foote continues his hot start to the season as he picked up the game’s lone goal, his eighth of the year, on the power-play in the first period.

Schwebius would be stellar throughout the night stopping all 33 Royals’ shots.

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun go out fighting in playoff game loss against Rams

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna soccer star named Canada West Player of the Year

The three points the Rockets pick up during the Victoria road-trip moves them into first place in the B.C. division, tied with the Kamloops Blazers.

Kelowna returns to home ice on Saturday as the host the Prince George Cougars.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to injury

Just Posted

Central Okanagan’s Swinging with the Stars returns for its 12th year

The dancing event will take place in February featuring couples and teams from the Central Okanagan

Rockets grab first shut-win of the season

Kelowna got revenge over the Victoria Royals with 1-0 victory Wednesday

RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in West Kelowna

Victims are being fooled by fake caller ID

Low-income seniors make up 42 per cent of people on Okanagan affordable housing waitlist

Situation will likely become worse as 30,000 more seniors are expected by 2036

Okanagan Sun go out fighting in playoff game loss against Rams

The Sun were eliminated from the playoffs Oct. 26

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Shuswap elementary student reports being followed by suspicious driver

Ranchero Elementary notifies parents, RCMP of Oct. 30 incident near Mallory Road bus stop

Handwritten letters offering to buy Shuswap homes not a scam

Letters used to source properties to invest in, respondents usually in financial distress

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

Okanagan firefighters grow Mo’s

Raising funds and awareness for men’s physical and mental health

Most Read