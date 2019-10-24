The Rockets grab two points after a 4-2 win over the Prince George Cougars Wednesday night. (Brett Cullen/Prince George Cougars)

Rockets grab needed divisional win with 4-2 victory in Prince George

Foote shines as Kelowna picks up their 7th win of the season

The Kelowna Rockets got a well-earned and much-needed two points against a divisional opponent Wednesday night.

Kelowna headed up north for their third battle of the season with the Prince George Cougars and are coming home with a 4-2 win. The two points move the Rockets into second place in the tight B.C. division.

Captain Nolan Foote led the way for the Rockets Wednesday night, adding a goal and two assists to his team-leading 16 points. His performance of the night earned him the WHL’s 3rd Star of the Night.

Trevor Wong, Leif Mattson and Liam Kindree all added goals for the Rockets in the win.

Kindree scored the Rockets first short-handed goal of the year near the end of the second period to give Kelowna a 3-2 lead going into the third period. Kelowna’s defence held the Cougars to only four shots in the third period as Foote added the insurance goal with less than three minutes remaining.

Goalie Roman Basran’s record on the season improves to 6-3-1-0 as he made 33 saves in the win.

READ MORE: UBCO Heat fall just short in final play at Hindson Cup

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun get playoff rematch against 1st place Rams this weekend

The two points from the win were as crucial as they come as Kelowna battles in a three-dog race in the B.C. division. The Rockets have 15 points while Kamloops sits in first with 16 and the Vancouver Giants are in third with 14.

Kelowna gets a week off before heading to Victoria for back-to-back games against the Royals for another divisional battle.

The Rockets return to Prospera Place Nov. 1 for a rematch with the Prince George Cougars.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Sun get playoff rematch against 1st place Rams this weekend

Just Posted

West Kelowna residents speak out against large proposed development

Hundreds show up at a public hearing on the Blackmun Bay project and urge council to reject it

Rockets grab needed divisional win with 4-2 victory in Prince George

Foote shines as Kelowna picks up their 7th win of the season

Vehicle crash in Lake Country on Highway 97

Highway 97 closed after vehicle crash in Lake Country

Kelowna city councillors support changes to parking bylaw

The updated bylaw passed second and third reading Tuesday night

Okanagan Sun get playoff rematch against 1st place Rams this weekend

Nearly a year after last year’s defeat, the Sun look for revenge against unbeaten Rams

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

Morning Start: Hold onto your hats, high winds on the way

Your morning start for Thursday, October 24th, 2019

Letter: Observations from a federal election scrutineer

System of checks and balances assure job done with utmost care

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Since 2017, B.C. has trucked LNG to the handful of BC Ferries and Seaspan cargo ferries that use it

Environment Canada: Wind warning issued for southern interior

Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected

Trans Mountain pipeline could fund $500M a year in clean energy projects: Liberals

The Liberal government bought the existing pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

In the news: Cannabis, cucumbers and feral cats

Alberta to table its first budget this week

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

PET OF THE WEEK: Louane once lived on the streets

Two-year-old cat now seeks a loving home

Most Read