Rockets grab overtime win over Giants, aim to make it 3 straight with Sunday night rematch

Kelowna’s won their last two games and conclude 3-game weekend against Vancouver

After a six-game losing streak, the Kelowna Rockets find themselves in a two-game winning streak after another overtime victory Saturday night.

In a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Giants, Kelowna got further output from the many returning players from injury including defenceman Kaedan Korczak (returning from suspension) scoring the game-winning goal, a rocket of a slap-shot, in overtime.

Kelowna’s Roman Basran made his return to the crease after missing games from an injury. Basran made 30 saves in the win and picked up his 17th victory of the season. Kyle Topping continued to show how badly his experience was missed while he was out with a broken leg as the long-time Rockets’ forward set up the game-tying goal with a slick pass to Jonas Peterek.

The Rockets will ride the two-game winning streak into a rare, Sunday night rematch with the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place as Kelowna closes out the three-game weekend set.

Kelowna now sits six points up on the Giants in the B.C. divisional standings and only four points back of the second-place Victoria Royals.

Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday night.

