Kelowna’s Dillion Hamaliuk looks to get a shot past Prince George defenceman Joe Kennedy. (Photo: Brett Cullen/Prince George Cougars)

Rockets’ Hamaliuk signs entry-level deal in NHL

Dillon Hamaliuk was signed to the three-year deal by the San Jose Sharks

A Kelowna Rockets’ star has been signed by the NHL team that drafted him earlier this year.

Dillon Hamaliuk signed a three-year entry-level rookie contract with the San Jose Sharks this week. Hamaliuk was acquired via trade by the Rockets at the WHL bantam draft this year and has made a significant impact in the Rockets’ first dozen games with 10 points.

Hamaliuk was selected 55th overall at the NHL draft back in June and was recognized by the San Jose general manager on the Sharks’ website.

“Dillon is a rare power forward with a scorer’s touch,” said GM Doug Wilson.

“He’s always one of the most competitive players on the ice and creates headaches for his opposition. We especially want to thank Kelowna Rockets’ president Bruce Hamilton and head coach Adam Foote for their commitment to Dillon and helping him excel on and off the ice.”

READ MORE: Heat players included in Canada West all-star team nods

READ MORE: Rockets grab needed divisional win with 4-2 victory in Prince George

Hamaliuk sits fourth in Rockets scoring with his 10 points and was recently named to the Team WHL roster which will go up against Team Russia at the upcoming 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series in Saskatchewan on Nov. 13.

The Rockets are coming off a 4-2 over the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday and now have the weekend off before a two-game road trip against the Royals in Victoria.

Hamaliuk and Kelowna return to Prospera Place Nov. 1.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Canucks players help celebrate Halloween with chocolate pumpkins at children’s hospice

Just Posted

United Way roast of Maxine DeHart raises $50,000

Inaugural Kelowna celebrity roast fundraiser offered an evening of laughter and giving.

Rockets’ Hamaliuk signs entry-level deal in NHL

Dillon Hamaliuk was signed to the three-year deal by the San Jose Sharks

Farmers, landowners invited to land-linking workshop in Kelowna

Young Agrarians of the Okanagan host the event Nov. 2

Strong winds to reach 80 km/h across the Okanagan

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect in parts of B.C.’s north

Former Kelowna MP ‘not ruling out’ running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Stephen Fuhr isn’t thinking about it now but is not ruling out a move to provincial politics

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate rally in Vancouver

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

Summerland author’s books will be featured at show in Penticton

Glen Witter has published novels under pen name of C. Edgar North

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

LETTER: Help needed for homeless problem

Homeless population was an election issue

Any traffic re-routing option through Enderby would hurt business: shop owner

Hwy. 97A carries more than 12,000 vehicles a day, 17,000 in the summer through Enderby

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Analysis: B.C. shined bright for major parties in 2019 federal election

A post-mortem following the Black Press Media series on B.C.’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

Most Read