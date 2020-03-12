Rockets have points slip away in tight loss to Royals

The Kelowna Rockets were unable to squeeze out any points in a hard-fought effort against the Victoria Royals Wednesday night.

In the 3-2 loss, the Rockets miss a chance to add points in their sixth last game of the season and remain in a wildcard position for the WHL playoffs.

The Rockets held a 2-1 lead through the first two periods, but the Royals came back strong in the final frame to take the lead. Kelowna’s Ethan Ernst and Matthew Wedman netted the Rockets goals.

Kelowna is currently scheduled to start a two-game series with the B.C. division-leading Kamloops Blazers on March 13, but with coronavirus concerns hitting major sports leagues and events, the Canadian Hockey League may be expected to take precautions and changes throughout the rest of the season.

