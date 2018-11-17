Leif Mattson #28 of the Kelowna Rockets looks for the pass in front of Riley Lamb #33 of the Red Deer Rebels on February 14, 2018 at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Rockets held scoreless in loss against Red Deer

Rockets will look for some points in final game of road trip against Edmonton

  Nov. 17, 2018
  • Sports

The Kelowna Rockets were defeated by the Red Deer Rebels 7-0 in Red Deer, Alberta Friday night.

Both teams came out evenly matched exchanging scoring chances early on in the first period. The Rockets were awarded the first power play of the game 10:52 into the period when Oleg Zaytsev was called for holding. The faceoff was inside the Rebels zone, but Brandon Hagelcharged past the Rockets defence and scored short-handed on the breakaway 11 seconds into the Rockets man advantage. Dallon Melin extended the Rebels lead to two just minutes after the opening goal. He was waiting sitting in front of the net when Chris Douglas slid him a pass to put behind Rockets starter, James Porter 15:35 into the first. The Rebels had a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

The Rebels got a third when Rockets goaltender, James Porter came out of his net to play the puck. The puck popped over Porter, and Chris Douglas batted it into the empty net 9:51 into the second. Red Deer’s captain, Reese Johnson scored the Rebels second short-handed goal of the night 12:54 into the period. Kelowna’s Head Coach, Adam Foote elected to make a goaltending change after the fourth goal replacing Porter with Roman Basran. Red Deer headed into the second intermission with a 4-0 lead.

Red Deer came out with a bang to start the third, they capitalised on a power play that carried over from the previous period. Jeff de Wit scored on a quick wrist shot from the high slot just 49 seconds into the final frame. Morozoff increased the lead on the power play to 6-0, 5:45 into the third. With a little over five minutes left to play in the third, the Rebels scored their seventh of the game when Carson Sass’s shot ricocheted off of a Rockets defender into the net.

Kelowna’s record is now 8-13-1-0.

Porter stopped 14 of the 18 shots he faced, while Roman Basran turned aside 13 of the 16 shots he saw. The Rockets were outshot by the Rebels 34-28.

The Rockets will return to the ice Saturday night in Edmonton when they face the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place to wrap up their six-game road trip.

Kelowna will be at home again this Wednesday when they host the Regina Pats for Hat Trick Wednesday at Prospera Place.

